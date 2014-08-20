© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bumper U.S. Corn Yield Could Top Records

Published August 20, 2014 at 12:55 PM CDT

Early rains, cooler temperatures and hardier seeds have led to projections of a record harvest of corn this year. Most of that corn is used for livestock feed and ethanol.

Because of the predicted glut, corn prices have dropped by 13 percent this year.

Bryce Knorr of Farm Futures magazine tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that consumers can expect to see prices drop at the gas pump, but not at the grocery store.

