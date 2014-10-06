Coast Guard Rescues Man In Inflatable Bubble

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this, whatever we may think of Reza Baluchi, we can at least salute his ambition.

He is an ultra-marathoner who wanted a challenge. He created a floating hydra pod bubble to run in, and then he took it out to sea. It worked like a hamster wheel of sorts. He was trying to run from Miami to Bermuda to promote world peace. When the Coast Guard got word, they called him up on his satphone.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I understand that the propulsion and maneuvering of your vessel are accomplished only by you running and leaning from one side to the other. Is that correct, sir?

REZA BALUCHI: Yes.

INSKEEP: After replying yes, Mr. Baluchi asked for directions to Bermuda but refused a Coast Guard pickup.

BALUCHI: I've been, two years, practicing for this.

MARTIN: But three days later, exhausted and short of supplies, he finally accepted the rescue offer.

INSKEEP: A Coast Guard spokesman commented that Baluchi's effort to promote world peace was frustrated by the currents of the Gulfstream.

