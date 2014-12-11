'Birdman' Tops Golden Globes With 7 Nominations

“Birdman” squawked loudest in the Golden Globes nominations, flying away with a leading seven nods including best picture in the comedy or musical category.

In nominations for the 72 annual Golden Globes announced Thursday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “Boyhood” and “The Imitation Game” trailed with five nods apiece. Those two films led a best drama category that also included “Foxcatcher,” “Selma” and “The Theory of Everything.”

In the best picture, comedy or musical, category, “Birdman” was joined by “St. Vincent,” “Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Into the Woods” and – in a surprise – the independent British film “Pride.”

