Four Dead, 50 Injured In Mississippi After Severe Storms

Four people were killed and at least 50 injured in Mississippi yesterday, when severe storms — and what is believed to have been a tornado — swept through the southern part of the state.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency in Jones and Marion counties after the storms, which also knocked over trees, flipped cars, damaged homes and businesses and left thousands without power.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, about the extent of the damage and how people are coping.

Guest

Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

