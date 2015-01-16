© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Cheap Gas And Innovation Bring Optimism To Detroit Auto Show

Published January 16, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
Toyota shows off its FT-1 concept car during the media preview at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 13, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Saturday marks the public opening of the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

Following a particularly good year for automakers and the continued drop in gas prices, the mood is optimistic for automakers like Ford, GM, Chrysler and foreign brands across the board. Innovation, both on fuel economy and in tech are also making a splash.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with NPR business reporter, Sonair Glinton, and the director of automotive relations at AutoTrader Group, Michelle Krebs, about the new innovations on display at the Detroit Auto Show.

