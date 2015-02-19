Massachusetts Seminary Doesn't Give Up Joking For Lent

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Students at Andover Newton Theological School in Massachusetts have missed so much school because of massive snowfall that the seminary announced its own postponement. It's pushing back the season of Lent by one week. The period of penitence leading up to Easter began yesterday, Ash Wednesday. But the seminary's president said its mission is to be open to what God is doing, which he joked seems to be snow, lots of snow. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.