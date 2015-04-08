Hungry Sea Lion Steals Man's Fish

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I was at a party with friends when their dog leaped up and ate the hamburger off my plate in a single gulp. Something like that happened to a man in a fishing boat in San Diego. He was holding a fish, and a sea lion leaped out of the water over the railing of the boat heading for the food. The man was pulled underwater. He was later treated for his injuries, but there was no recovering his fish. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.