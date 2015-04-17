DJ Sessions: Swing And Vintage Jazz

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson is broadcasting from Washington, D.C., and sits down with Rob Bamberger, the longtime host of “Hot Jazz Saturday Night” on WAMU in Washington. Bamberger brings us sounds from Jelly Roll Morton to Artie Shaw and His Orchestra.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Jelly Roll Morton and His Red Hot Peppers, “Black Bottom Stomp”

[Youtube]

Jimmy Johnson and His Orchestra, featuring Perry Bradford, “Chicago Blues”

Artie Shaw and His Orchestra, “Prosschai”

Kid Howard’s Olympia Band, “Don’t Give Up the Ship”

[Youtube]

Guest

Rob Bamberger, longtime host of “Hot Jazz Saturday Night” on WAMU in Washington.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.