NATO Carries Out Huge Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

NATO has been carrying out its largest ever anti-submarine warfare exercise in the North Sea.

It’s seen as a response to increasing activity by Russian submarines. There have been recent reports of Russian submarines operating off the coast of Scotland, as well as Sweden and Finland.

The exercise has also highlighted a gaping hole in Britain’s own maritime defenses. The BBC’s Jonathan Beale reports.



Reporter

Jonathan Beale, defense correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @bealejonathan.

