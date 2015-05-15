© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NATO Carries Out Huge Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

Published May 15, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
A Russian nuclear submarine is pictured near the Sevmash factory in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, Russia, July 2, 2009. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
A Russian nuclear submarine is pictured near the Sevmash factory in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, Russia, July 2, 2009. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

NATO has been carrying out its largest ever anti-submarine warfare exercise in the North Sea.

It’s seen as a response to increasing activity by Russian submarines. There have been recent reports of Russian submarines operating off the coast of Scotland, as well as Sweden and Finland.

The exercise has also highlighted a gaping hole in Britain’s own maritime defenses. The BBC’s Jonathan Beale reports.


Note: Please download the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR app to hear this report

Reporter

  • Jonathan Beale, defense correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @bealejonathan.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.