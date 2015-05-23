Fresh Air Weekend: Marc Maron Interviews Terry Gross, Letterman's Producer

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Terry Gross To Marc Maron: 'Life Is Harder Than Radio': The WTF host asks the Fresh Air host about her childhood, her start in radio and her record-strewn apartment. Gross says Maron's "no bulls***" style made her feel comfortable opening up.

Letterman's Executive Producer: 'He's Meant A Lot To A Lot Of People':Rob Burnett started working with David Letterman as an intern in 1985. He talks with Terry Gross about the absurd and somber moments of his three-decade tenure with the Late Show.

