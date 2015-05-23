Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the solution to the California drought? Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: Hollywood and Silicon Valley will team up to genetically design a species of dry, desiccated lizard people who can function on eight ounces of water a week and will be led by High Emperor Clint Eastwood.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: Tom Brady will spend his suspension in California filling buckets with sweat that he squeezes out of soul cycle towels of celebrities.

SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait?

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Hollywood plastic surgeons will stop using saline implants.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Curtis. Thanks to all of you - Faith Salie, Adam Felber, Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to everyone at WUNC, our fabulous audience here in Durham. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

