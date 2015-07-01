Cities In California Conserved A Lot Of Water In May

Cities in drought-plagued California took water conservation seriously in May. Residential water use went down by 28.9 percent in May, according to a press release from the State Water Resources Control Board.

"The numbers tell us that more Californians are stepping up to help make their communities more water secure, which is welcome news in the face of this dire drought," said State Water Board Chair Felicia Marcus, in the press release. "That said, we need all Californians to step up — and keep it up — as if we don't know when it will rain and snow again, because we don't. If the drought continues beyond this year, we'll all be glad we did."

The Associated Press reports that certain parts of the state saved more than others:

"The southern coast, which includes Los Angeles and San Diego, conserved 25 percent in May after months of tepid savings. Sacramento and its surrounding suburbs were the state's top performer, cutting water use nearly 40 percent."

In May, the LA Times wrote that, statewide, Californians only used 8.6 percent less water than they did last summer.

