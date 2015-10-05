Another Hat In The Ring For House Speaker

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz declared on Fox News Sunday his candidacy for speaker of the House of Representatives. He is now the third Republican to vie for the seat, along with Majority Leader Kevin O. McCarthy of California and Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida.

Chaffetz’s announcement comes one week after Speaker John Boehner announced he was stepping down at the end of October. NPR’s lead political editor Domenico Montanaro joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about the process of selecting a new speaker of the House.

Guest

Domenico Montanaro, lead editor for politics and digital audience with NPR news. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.