More Attacks, Deaths In Conflict Between Israelis And Palestinians

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians continued unabated on Saturday.

Reporting from Jerusalem, NPR's Emily Harris tells Weekend Edition that three more Palestinians were killed after Israeli Police say they tried to stab Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

On Friday, four Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

According to a BBC count, seven Israelis have been killed, dozens others wounded and at least 40 Palestinians have been killed during the last two weeks of unrest.

Al Jazeera reports that the continued violence follows an Israeli rejection of a Palestinian proposal to let an international force police the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Remember, much of this violence was stoked by rumors that Israel planned to strengthen Jewish rights at the compound, which is revered by both Jews and Muslims.

Al Jazeera reports:

" 'An international presence on the Temple Mount [Al-Aqsa Mosque compound] would violate the status quo of the last several decades,' the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said on Friday.

"'Israel does not think international intervention [in] the Temple Mount would be helpful or contribute to stability,' Danon added."

As the violence has escalated, some have suggested this beginning to look like a Third Intifada or uprising. Emily tells Weekend Edition that if you look at the previous two waves of violence that were labeled intifadas, there is one similarity: There doesn't seem to be a way out.

"There are no peace talks that are going on. The last round of that was ended in early 2014, when both sides gave up, accusing the other of letting them fall apart," Emily said.

