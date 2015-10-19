© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jeb Bush Takes Latest Jab At Anti-Obesity Video Game

Published October 19, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Two scenes from the video game "Kiddio" are pictured on the USDA website. (USDA)
Two scenes from the video game "Kiddio" are pictured on the USDA website. (USDA)

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush last week unveiled his health care plan, and in it he ridicules research funded by the National Institutes of Health – specifically, smartphone games intended to teach healthy eating habits.

Bush didn’t name the company behind that game in his proposal, but Republican Representative Matt Salmon did: Houston-based Archimage. In July, Salmon introduced a bill that would strip funding from video games teaching “food parenting practices,” including Archimage’s game “Kiddio.”

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with the people behind the games at the center of this controversy: Richard Buday of Archimage and Tom Baranowski of Baylor College of Medicine. Their game is still in development and is now named “Mommio.”

