To Celebrate Playoff Bid, Clemson Coach Throws Huge Pizza Party
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ever throw a pizza party...
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Hey, is there more pepperoni over there?
GREENE: And you realize you didn't order enough pies?
INSKEEP: Or maybe mushroom if you don't have pepperoni.
GREENE: I'm so sorry, Steve. Maybe next time you should go to Dabo Swinney's house. He's Clemson's football coach. And he promised to host a pizza party if his team got into the College Football Playoffs. They made it, and Sweeney had 20,000 people over yesterday - well, over at the stadium - hope he had coupons for the 3,000 pizzas he had to order. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.