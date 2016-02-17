How The Health Care System Fails The Aging Homeless

Since the early 1990s, the percentage of homeless adults who are over the age of 50 has gone from 11 percent to more than 50 percent. That aging community has numerous health problems which often go untreated. Bob Tedeschi, a senior writer at STAT, talks with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins what he found when he dug deeper into the problems the aging homeless face.

Guest

Bob Tedeschi, senior writer for STAT. He tweets @bobtedeschi.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.