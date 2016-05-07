Fresh Air Weekend: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk; Comic Jerrod Carmichael

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Personal History Of L.A. Punk: 'It Was A Free-For-All For Outcasts':John Doe, Exene Cervenka and Dave Alvin of X join Fresh Air to discuss punk's early days. "Anybody could belong to punk that wanted to be there," Cervenka says. "[It] didn't matter how old you were."

If 'Carmichael Show' Topics Feel Uncomfortable, That's Because They're Real:Jerrod Carmichael says that the complicated family debates on his NBC comedy series are inspired by real life. "I grew up in a household that's very argumentative ... in a very healthy way," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

A Personal History Of L.A. Punk: 'It Was A Free-For-All For Outcasts'

If 'Carmichael Show' Topics Feel Uncomfortable, That's Because They're Real

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.