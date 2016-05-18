Grace Kelly Goes From Jazz Prodigy To Full-Fledged Musician

By the time alto-saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly was 15, she’d performed with the Boston Pops and released several albums. Now 23, Kelly has released her tenth album: “Trying to Figure it Out,” she’s performed hundreds of concerts around the world, and she’s a regular member of Jon Batiste’s “Stay Human,” the house band for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Her music has also been featured on the Amazon TV series “Bosch,” on which Kelly made an appearance. Here & Now’s Robin Young catches up with Grace Kelly.

Listen to our 2008 conversation with Grace Kelly.

Music Video for Blues For Harry Bosch

For our Boston area listeners: Grace Kelly will be performing with David Sanborn at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston on Sunday May 22nd at 7pm.

Guest

Grace Kelly, saxophonist, composer and singer. She tweets @gracekellyPAZZ.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.