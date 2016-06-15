Remembering Orlando Victim 'Top Hat Eddie'

Eddie Sotomayor was 34 when he died at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Sunday. Travel company owner Al Ferguson remembers his employee as a trailblazer in the gay travel industry, organizing the first gay cruise to Cuba this year.

Sotomayor became known in LGBT circles nationally as #tophateddie because he always wore a top hat at travel company events.

Guest

Al Ferguson, owner of Legendary Journeys.

