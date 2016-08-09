© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why This Month's California Forest Fires Are Just The Beginning

Published August 9, 2016 at 12:06 PM CDT
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, California, Sunday, July 24, 2016. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, California, Sunday, July 24, 2016. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

A fast-moving fire in San Bernardino, California has now engulfed more than 6,000 acres, as two fires in Northern California continue to burn.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with UCLA professor Glen MacDonald about how these fires started and what it means for the rest of 2016.

Glen MacDonald, John Muir Memorial chair of geography at UCLA and director of the White Mountain Research Center.

