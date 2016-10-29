Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Chris Gethard; Anthony Bourdain

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Manic And Depressed, 'I Didn't Like Who I Was,' Says Comic Chris Gethard: Gethard tells stories of hitting rock bottom in his new one-man off-Broadway show, which is billed as a comedy about "suicide, depression, alcoholism and all the other funniest parts of life."

In 'Appetites,' Bourdain Pleases The Toughest Food Critic (His 9-Year-Old): Anthony Bourdain's new cookbook features comfort food he cooks for his young daughter. "She's who I need to please, and if she's not happy, I'm not happy," he says.

