Fresh Air Weekend: Actress Issa Rae; 'Certain Women'; The Creators Of 'Westworld'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Awkward' And 'Insecure' Get To The Root Of Writer Issa Rae's Humor:As a self-described "awkward black girl," Rae says she often felt that she was straddling two worlds growing up. She drew on her own experiences to create the HBO series Insecure.

Feminist Western 'Certain Women' Takes On Friendship And Stoicism:Kelly Reichardt presents the interlocking lives of several Montana women in her new film, Certain Women. Critic John Powers calls it a work of "quiet restraint and unhurried rhythm."

'Westworld' Creators Explore The 'Dark Thrills' Of The Digital Age:Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy offer a pessimistic view of human nature in Westworld, HBO's futuristic TV series about a theme park that allows tourists to act out their Wild West fantasies.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

