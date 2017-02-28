Taco Truck Opens For Business At Scene Of Traffic Tie-Up

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

In Seattle yesterday, a tractor trailer crash on the interstate tied up traffic for hours. It was right around lunchtime, and the food truck Tacos El Tajin saw customers. They opened for business right in the middle of Interstate 5. One driver said she could smell tacos wafting down the freeway. The taco truck owner told The Seattle Times he is ready to serve food everywhere.