The Definitive Best-Looking NHL Player

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Stanley Cup Finals start tonight. That's exciting for hockey fans. Less exciting - media day. So the Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban had a little fun. He played the role of reporter - for example, asking teammate Mike Fisher...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

P K SUBBAN: How does it feel to be the best looking player on the Nashville Predators and probably in the league?

GREENE: Fisher asked - who says he's best looking? His wife Carrie Underwood tweeted that she does.

