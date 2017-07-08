Fresh Air Weekend: Haroon Moghul; Chuck Berry's Final Recordings; 'Daring To Drive'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'How To Be A Muslim' Author On Being A Spokesperson For His Faith:"Professional Muslim" Haroon Moghul says, "Every time something bad happens you're called upon to apologize. ... Your entire identity is pegged to events in other parts of the world."

Chuck Berry's Final Recordings Are Fresh And Forward-Looking:Berry, who died in March at the age of 90, left behind an album of new material, his first such collection since 1979. Rejecting nostalgia, Berry's last project is interesting and energetic.

For One Saudi Woman, 'Daring To Drive' Was An Act Of Civil Disobedience: In 2011, Manal al-Sharif filming herself driving in a country where women are banned from getting behind the wheel. Driving, she says, is "a way to emancipate women. It gives them so much liberty."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

