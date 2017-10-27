Fan Buys World Series Tickets For $18

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here in LA, World Series tickets are going for more than $700 a seat - well, not a seat. That's for standing room only, which makes Jordan Benedict's story amazing. He went on StubHub and found Game 2 tickets for nine bucks. He bought them, but then he called StubHub to ask if there was some mistake.

Jordan, what were you thinking?

StubHub said yeah, mistake - they took back the tickets. But then they offered him a pair of different seats, and they honored that price. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.