A Frankenstein Baby Born On Halloween

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with congratulations to the Frankenstein family - as in, the real-life Frankensteins, Kyle and Jessica of Winter Park, Fla. Their new baby, Oskar, was four days late, but he made his entrance into the world on October 31. The baby's grandmother said everyone is super excited, and it's the first baby in their family with a Halloween birthday. I'm sure Oskar Frankenstein, born on Halloween, is going to be super psyched, too - until he's not anymore. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.