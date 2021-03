Top Stories: Trump To Shrink National Monuments; Congress On Tax Overhaul

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump To Take Aim At Utah's National Monuments, Reversing Predecessors' Legacies.

-- CVS Acquisition Of Aetna Likely To Shake Up Health Insurance Industry.

-- Grassley: Ending Estate Tax Recognizes Investors Over Spenders.

-- Week Ahead: Trump Aims To Dismiss Russia Probe As Partisan; Can He Get His Taxes Win?

-- Billy Bush: 'Of Course' It's Trump's Voice On 'Access Hollywood' Tape.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S., South Korea Open Massive Air Military Exercise. (VOA)

Key Negotiations Today For Britain In Brexit Talks. (AP)

Honduran Protests Mount Over Slow Vote Count. (Guardian)

Philippines Checking Safety Of Dengue Vaccine For Kids. (BBC)

Ex-Fla. Rep. Brown To Be Sentenced For Corruption Today. (Florida Times-Union)

Eruption From Bali's Volcano Dies Down. (AP)

Australian Lawmaker Proposes To Partner As Same Sex Marriage Bill Introduced. (ABC Online)

Kennedy Center Presents Honors, Trumps Not Present. (Washington Post)

