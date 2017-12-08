Top Stories: New California Fires; Initial Brexit Agreement Reached

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- California Struggles To Gain On Fires As New Ones Appear Daily.

-- 'Samurai Sword' Attack At Tokyo Shrine Leaves Three Dead.

-- 'X-Men' Director Bryan Singer Accused Of Sexual Assault.

And here are more early headlines:

1st Major Brexit Agreement Reached Between E.U. And U.K. (Guardian)

Palestinians Protest Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem. (Washington Post)

Rep. Farenthold To Be Investigated On Harassment Accusation. (Politico)

Calif. Rep. Nunes Cleared Of Improperly Disclosing Information. (CNN)

Three Die In New Mexico School Shooting. (Farmington Daily Times)

Met Conductor James Levine Denies Sex Harassment Accusations. (Billboard)

U.N. Says More Than 1 Million South Sudanese A "Step Away" From Famine.(U.N. News Centre)

Ohio Man Involved In Bosnian Massacre To Be Deported. (Reuters)

Liberia's Top Court Clears Way For Presidential Runoff. (Bloomberg)

Man Who Streaked At Buffalo Bills Game Is Fined. (Buffalo News)

