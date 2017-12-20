© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

5-Year-Old Reports The Grinch To Police

Published December 20, 2017 at 4:01 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 5-year-old from Mississippi named TyLon Pittman was worried that the Grinch might actually steal Christmas, so he did what any responsible citizen would do to prevent a crime - he called 911. One of the local police officers heard about the call and decided to show up at TyLon's house to reassure him that no one, not even the Grinch, can steal his Christmas. It wasn't quite enough for TyLon though. He said, all right, if the Grinch does show up here, you better arrest him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.