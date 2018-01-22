Top Stories: Government Shutdown, Day 3; Patriots And Eagles To Super Bowl

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shutdown Day 3: Senate Plans Midday Vote Amid Active Negotiations.

'Criminal Cabal'? FBI Fears Political Attacks May Imperil Work Of Field Agents.

-- Amid Jitters Over North Korea, Tokyo Conducts Public Missile Drill.

-- New England Patriots To Face Philadelphia Eagles At Super Bowl.

Pence Reaffirms Trump Position That Jerusalem Israel's Capital. (AP)

Gunmen Target Kabul Hotel For Hours, Several Killed. (New York Times)

Soccer Star George Weah To Be Inaugurated As Liberia's President. (BBC)

Nassar Sexual Abuse Sentencing Extended, As Victims Speak. (Detroit News)

2 Small Bombs Explode In Central Florida Mall; No Injuries. (AP)

California Highway Reopens After Mudslides 2 Weeks Ago. (Los Angeles Times)

Threat Increased At Philippine Volcano. (VOA)

