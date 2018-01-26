A Bathroom Wedding

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a New Jersey couple who wouldn't give up. They were about to be married by a judge when the groom's mother had an asthma attack. She was taken to the women's room causing a dilemma. The couple could get married without the mom or lose their slot for the wedding and have to wait. They innovated. If the mother could not reach the wedding, the wedding could reach her. Judge Katie Gummer adjourned to the bathroom and married the couple right there. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.