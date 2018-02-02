Top Stories: Waiting For The Nunes Memo; Florida Felons And Voting Rights

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Washington Awaits Nunes Memo That Has Pushed It Into Terra Incognita.

-- Voting Rights Process For Florida Felons Unconstitutional, Judge Says.

-- Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart, Oldest Son Of Cuban Leader, Commits Suicide.

-- Brawl Between Afghan, Eritrean Migrants In France Leaves 4 Wounded.

-- Wisconsin Teen Sentenced To 40 Years In Mental Hospital For 'Slender Man' Stabbing.

-- Hawaii Judge Finds Woman Not Guilty Of Driving Off A Cliff And Killing Her Twin.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Prosecutor In Oregon Holding Summit On Surplus Pot. (AP)

Oil From Sunken Tanker May Have Spread To Japan. (Reuters)

Van Driver Plows Into Shanghai Pedestrians, 18 Hurt. (CNN)

New Evidence Of Thousands Of Mayan Structures In Guatemala. (National Geographic)

Hundreds Trapped After Storm Blows Over New Zealand. (RNZ)

