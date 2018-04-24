© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Court Rules Monkeys Can Take Selfies But Only People Can Copyright

Published April 24, 2018 at 5:30 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a blow to the rights of animals. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued on behalf of a monkey who created a series of selfies. Yes, that's right. Monkeys, too, can execute this utterly human task. A photographer used the pictures, and that's when the animals' rights group sued, claiming copyright infringement. Now an appeals court has ruled against that lawsuit. Monkeys can take selfies, but only people can have copyright. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.