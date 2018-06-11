Alex Ovechkin Takes NHL Stanley Cup Trophy On A Celebration Tour

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When you win the NHL Stanley Cup, you get to celebrate with the cup however you'd like. And there's stories of players actually losing the cup - only briefly. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has taken the cup on quite a tour the last few days. He took it to a Vegas nightclub, to a baseball game, to a fountain in Washington - a fountain Ovechkin jumped into for a quick swim. And he filled the trophy with beer and did a keg stand. Or was it a cup stand?