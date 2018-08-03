© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

10-Year-Old Swimmer Breaks Michael Phelps 1995 Record

Published August 3, 2018 at 5:42 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with the story of a boy nicknamed Superman. Clark Kent Apuada is a 10-year-old swimmer. Over the weekend, he shattered a record in the 100-meter butterfly that was set by Michael Phelps back in 1995. Phelps, the most dominant swimmer in years, is known for his obsessive focus on swimming. Clark Kent is a little different. He also is into martial arts, science, computer coding, and he plays the piano. Hey, if the nickname fits. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.