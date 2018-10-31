Dress Up Your Chickens, Just Don't Kiss Them

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with an important announcement. The Centers for Disease Control says it's safe to dress your chickens up for Halloween. This comes after a news outlet reported a salmonella outbreak and said dressing a chicken in a costume could spread harmful bacteria. The CDC corrected the record, although with this addendum - you can put your poultry in whatever get-up you want to tonight, but resist the urge to snuggle your chicken with your face. And kissing is really off-limits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.