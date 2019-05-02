Good Deal: 45 Years Overdue, $10 Fee

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man returned a book to the Sunnyvale Public Library in California. He was pretty far past the due date - September 25, 1974 - almost 45 years late. It was an instructional book about how to build go-karts. The San Jose Mercury News reports the man had big dreams. He had checked the book out before he could drive, even. He wanted to build his own car, but he never managed to finish it. He paid the library's maximum late fee - $10. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.