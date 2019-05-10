Surfers In New Jersey Rescue Deer in The Water

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. At some point as a kid, you probably did this. You're at the beach. You get a little overconfident. You swim out too far. Drew Inman was at a beach in New Jersey when he saw a deer run across the sand and sprint into the water. It started to struggle. A group of surfers made their way toward it. Inman grabbed his phone and filmed them carrying the deer to shore. Impressively, Inman said, the deer later tried to get back in the ocean. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.