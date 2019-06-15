Fresh Air Weekend: The Ordinary People Behind The Moon Landing; Damian Lewis

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'One Giant Leap' Explores The Herculean Effort Behind The 1969 Moon Landing:Fifty years after Apollo 11's historic moon landing, journalist Charles Fishman tells the story of the 410,000 men and women who helped make the mission a success.

Bruce Springsteen Puts A Twist On California-Style Pop With 'Western Stars':Springsteen replaces the E Street Band with string sections, oboes and French horns on his new solo album, which draws inspiration from the Southern California pop of the late '60s and early '70s.

Actor Damian Lewis Explores A World 'Of Ego And Power' On Showtime's 'Billions':The classically-trained British actor plays a ruthless hedge-fund manager on Billions, which recently ended its fourth season. Lewis describes his character as "the embodiment of the American dream."

