Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will they discover is hidden beneath the surface of the moon? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Thirty-two more Democrats running for president.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Jordan Carlos.

JORDAN CARLOS: A global reset button.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blunt Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: You know how when you break a mercury thermometer, the little shiny, poisonous balls come out?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BLOUNT JR: Well, once upon a time, our moon was mercury. And it got fed up with absorbing all those little balls, so it came over to our nice safe green planet. So that blob is a mixture of mercury and plastic.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: But if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jordan Carlos, Roy Blount Jr. and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

