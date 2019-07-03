© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Big Butt Starfish Photo Goes Viral And Inspires Memes

Published July 3, 2019 at 5:24 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif., has a star on its hands. A starfish, to be precise. A recent visitor snapped a photo of the pink sea star clinging to a rock. No big deal, right? Except the way the sea star was hanging made its flesh droop in a way that looks like it has a very large rear end. The photo inspired all kinds of memes online. One aquarium official confirmed to USA Today that it is not a derriere but gravity causing the large crease. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.