Iconic Nike Shoes Expected To Sell For $150,000 At Auction

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Runners, listen up. There's a great pair of Nikes for sale. They're second-hand, not so great condition. Here's the thing - Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman handmade them for runner John Mays in the 1970s. A different used pair, Michael Jordan's game-worn Air Jordan 1s - sold at auction last month for $560,000. These beat-up old kicks are expected to run a close second. Get it? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.