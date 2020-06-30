NASA Needs A Toilet That Works In Microgravity And Lunar Gravity

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. NASA has announced a Lunar Loo Challenge for the public to design a toilet to be used when it sends astronauts back to the moon. The lunar lander will take one female and one male astronaut down to the moon's surface. There's no gravity in orbit and very little gravity on the moon, which raises a question. How were astronauts going to the bathroom before? The head of the Lunar Loo Challenge told The Verge it was messy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.