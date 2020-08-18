Missing Surf Board In Hawaii Washes Ashore 5,200 Miles Away

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Recently, Doug Falter received a message from across the sea. A surfboard he had lost over two years ago in Hawaii had washed ashore 5,200 miles away across the North Pacific Ocean in the Philippines. Falter had given up all hope of ever seeing it again, but a Filipino man named Giovanne tracked falter down through the surfboard's maker. Falter says he is now helping raise money, so Giovanne himself can learn to surf. It's MORNING EDITION.