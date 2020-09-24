Pa. Woman Is 1st Person In Her Bowling Alley To Roll Perfect Score

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sara Lyons set a record. She's the first person at her Pennsylvania bowling alley to roll a perfect score of 300. She did this under no-tap rules, where you knock down at least nine pins each time. She tells KDKA that she will be 97 in November.

SARA LYONS: You know, I just have to keep going. I won't give up. I won't give up no matter how old I get.

A picture shows Sara Lyons in triumph, her arms in the air.