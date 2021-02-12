Rebecca Black Releases 10th Anniversary Remix Of 'Friday'

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY")

REBECCA BLACK: (Singing) It's Friday, Friday...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you were anywhere near the Internet 10 years ago, you may have feelings about this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY (REMIX)")

BLACK: (Singing) Partying, partying, yeah. Partying, partying...

MARTIN: It's Rebecca Black's "Friday," and, yes, it came out 10 years ago this week. And to celebrate the anniversary, Rebecca Black has released a remix.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY (REMIX)")

BLACK: (Singing) It's 7:45. We're driving on the highway. I got this. You got this. My friend is by my right. Think about it. Think about it.

MARTIN: You know, in case you missed it the first time. It's MORNING EDITION, and it is Friday.