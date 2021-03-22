French Bulldog Gains In Ranking Of Top Dog Breeds

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some new data from the American Kennel Club - Labrador retrievers are the most popular dog in the United States. The French bulldog is No. 2, with their smushed faces and permanent pout. Frenchies jumped the ranks during the pandemic. They were 82 back in 1991, when the Labrador first topped the list. My personal favorite is the pug - or at least my pug, who has been trying to lick the microphone this morning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.