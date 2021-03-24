Tennessee Man Retraces His Steps To Search For Missing Lottery Ticket

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What's luckier than winning a million dollars? How about losing that lottery ticket and miraculously finding it again? Tennessee resident Nick Slatten hit it big. But somewhere between telling his fiancee, the auto shop and lunch, Slatten lost his ticket. He frantically retraced his steps. There in the auto shop parking lot - jackpot - his ticket was still there. It was windy, which makes him lucky again that his million-dollar win didn't just blow away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.